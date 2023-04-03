President Joe Biden on Monday is set to visit engine and alternative power manufacturer Cummins in Minnesota, part of his nationwide “Investing in America” tour highlighting investments in infrastructure, manufacturing and job creation.

The company is set to announce a more than $1 billion investment across their domestic engine manufacturing network in New York, North Carolina and Indiana to upgrade their facilities so they can manufacture low- to zero-carbon engines, which will help decarbonize the country’s trucking fleet. According to the White House, more than half of all medium- and heavy-duty trucks on the road in the U.S. use Cummins engines.

The Biden administration says that the funding will create hundreds of new jobs in New York, North Carolina and Indiana, as well as help retain thousands of current engineering and manufacturing jobs.

Biden on Monday traveled to Minnesota to visit Cummins’ facility in Fridley, a city just north of Minneapolis. Biden was greeted at the airport by a cadre of the state's elected officials, including Gov. Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, both of the state's U.S. Senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The company announced in October of last year that it will begin producing electrolyzers — a critical component in producing low-emission hydrogen — at this facility for the first time.

"This factory is helping to bring the supply chain for fuel-efficient engines and vehicles back to the U.S.," White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters aboard Air Force One. “It is employing hundreds of workers with good-paying jobs."

The tour — which will see Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and dozens of other White House and Cabinet officials visit more than 20 states to tout the president’s economic agenda — comes ahead of an expected re-election campaign announcement.

This week, Vice President Harris will visit Dalton, Georgia, to talk about how the administration’s agenda has created $435 billion in private-sector manufacturing and clean energy investments, while First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Vermont and Maine to tout programs preparing high school and community college students for jobs created by Biden’s agenda.