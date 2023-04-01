The Capital Region is welcoming its first licensed cannabis dispensary this weekend.

It marks the beginning of a new era for consumers across all of upstate New York, as they can now safely and legally purchase cannabis for recreational use.

The newly opened dispensary, Upstate Canna Co., is expected to change cannabis access.

This opportunity was seen as a win-win, as it could help the local economy while improving the quality of life for many in the community.

"I think this is a positive thing, because this tax revenue should be used for education, and our roads should be maintained,” said Scotia resident Amir Khan.

A variety of cannabis products are available at Upstate Canna Co., including flowers, edibles, concentrates and topicals. Locally grown cannabis ensures quality and freshness, and the staff is knowledgeable enough to help customers choose the right product.

“It is an incredible feeling to be a part of the vibrant New York cannabis community and provide safe, legal, high quality and compliant products to New Yorkers,” said Nick Polsinelli, managing partner at Sugarhouse Farms.

This is viewed by many as as a positive development for the area as it will provide local job opportunities, increase tax revenue and give those in need access to a safe and effective form of treatment.

“It's a good source of income for the area as a product, but it's also very holistic and sensed since it helps so many people in so many different ways,” Adam Brendese of Troy said.

Joanne Soucy of Cohoes wanted to be among the first to access newly legalized cannabis products at the dispensary. She hoped cannabis would provide her with the medical benefits she sought and could not find elsewhere.

“Since I suffer from chronic pain, I need something for the pain,” Soucy said. “If I could find one here, that would be very helpful.”

When Jerome Bownes of Albany heard about the upcoming Upstate Canna Co. opening, he didn't waste time making the most of it.

"I hit a fat dab, hopped on the internet, and went to the grand opening," he said.

Local programs and initiatives can be funded with the money generated from cannabis sales, such as education, drug rehabilitation and public safety.

By creating jobs and providing tax revenue, it can also boost the local economy.

“Hopefully, we can start doing more revenue in our city and making Schenectady better,” Khan said.