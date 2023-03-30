Queens’ first legal cannabis dispensary officially opened its doors in Jamaica on Thursday.

Good Grades, near Jamaica Avenue and 162nd Street, is the city’s fourth legal cannabis dispensary — and its first to open outside of Manhattan, according to the state’s Office of Cannabis Management.

It is also the first woman-owned dispensary in New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release earlier this week.

Entrepreneur Extasy James will operate the dispensary alongside her cousin, attorney and Jamaica, Queens, native Michael James Jr., the release said. In a statement, she said she was “thrilled” to be opening the store.

“We are incredibly passionate about providing greater access to cannabis and breaking down the barriers that prevent so many people, especially those from marginalized communities, from experiencing the benefits of this amazing plant,” she said.

The dispensary is opening as a pop-up, which “will provide [the owners] the opportunity to open on a short-term basis to fast-track sales, provide training opportunities for employees and start generating capital” for the business, according to the release.

“After, they will close for final construction and then re-open on a long-term basis,” the release said.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards attended a news conference held to mark the opening of the dispensary.

“As we build Queens back better than ever, that means ensuring this emerging sector of our economy is rooted in equity and empowerment,” Richards said at the event. “And today is the biggest step this borough has taken toward this goal.”