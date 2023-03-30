CLEVELAND — Prom season has begun and high schoolers have worked to find their perfect dress, including seniors Mia Creviston and Julia Clark. They are going their separate ways after college, but one final stamp on their high school passport is going to prom.

The two went prom dress shopping together and Creviston shared her excitement for the big night.

“I only get one prom. So it’s like the one thing I’ve been waiting for all of high school right at the end,” she said.

The girls went to DarlaFoxx Bridal and Formal store to shop for prom dresses and their mothers tagged along. Creviston’s mom, Maria, expressed that watching her daughter grow up is difficult.

“Definitely emotional. It’s my oldest, first prom, going off to college. So, I’m excited for her but am sad at the same time,” she said.

Darla Foxx, the owner of the formal wear store, said her passion is helping girls find the dress of their dreams.

“The smile on their face when they know this is the dress,” she said.

Foxx has spent the last 15 years helping teenage girls find their prom dress, but she said she never attended her own prom in high school.

“I’m living through the girls, through my customers,” she said.

She has a passion for this business, but it has not been an easy road getting here.

“To save my shop, I even moved out of my apartment and lived in my shop in one of my dressing rooms for a year. It was like either keep my apartment and enjoy that kind of lifestyle and get another job, a real job or something, or stay with my business and try to build the business up and I didn’t want to let my business go,” she said.

This helped her save money, and she has been building up her business since then. Foxx opened a new shop in downtown Cleveland back in November. She explained that all the adversity was worth it.

“Those pictures are gonna last forever, and that’s a gown that they bought from Darla Foxx,” she said.

Foxx hopes to continue to grow her business and keep helping girls find their perfect dress.