MILWAUKEE — Opening day for the Milwaukee Brewers is a busy time for local bars and restaurants.

The Brewers' home opener is Monday



Anthony Luchini, owner of Kelly’s Bleachers, has been preparing all week for the season opener.

“All week has been ordering,” said Luchini. “You order more food, beer, alcohol. You text a whole bunch of staff that has worked for you in the last ten years and ask if they can come work for you. We have some die hard employees that put in long days. We have ex-employees that come in and help us out.”

While Thursday is the official opening day of the season, Luchini expects the Brewers’ home opener on Monday to be their busiest day.

“If you take our second busiest day of the year and times it by three, that is opening day,” said Luchini.

Brewers fan Garrett Ulickey said he was thankful to have Thursday off so he could watch his team start a new season.

“Opening day should be a national holiday,” he said. “If I don’t have off for it, I take off for it. You have to.”

Both are hoping for a good season.

“I shouldn’t say if, I should say when they make the playoffs, this place is insane,” said Luchini.