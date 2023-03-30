COLUMBUS, Ohio — Passover, the eight-day Jewish holiday that marks the freedom and exodus of Israelites from Egypt, gets underway Wednesday.

Preparing special meals, especially on this first night, is an important holiday tradition for Jewish families across Ohio, and they've had some help setting the table from none other than Matt’s Bakery.

What You Need To Know

Passover is the busiest time of year at Matt's Bakery in Columbus, Ohio



The kosher grocery store is entirely run by a family, hoping to share their Jewish roots



Matt's Bakery has been in Columbus, Ohio for 18 years, but opened a standalone store back in September

For co-owner Mindy Cooper, Passover’s a busy time for the kosher grocery store.

"The store was so packed you couldn't even get through it to get anything,” said Cooper. “But we've had a lot of people in all day long."

It’s a big undertaking, but nothing they can't handle, as they work around the clock, answering phones and stocking up.

But the owners Mindy and Matt Cooper don't do it alone.

"My sister comes in to help,” said Cooper. “My father and my children come whenever they are available too."

The store is run entirely by the family, so they know the importance of celebrating and sharing their Jewish roots and recipes.

"Our family always gets together,” said Cooper. “My cousins all come in from out of state. We have a big family gathering, and teach the children, so they understand the history of the Jewish people and what they need to do going forward."

The Coopers opened the store here in September after moving out of a Kroger, but they've been around much longer than that.

"We've been here in Columbus, Ohio for 18 years,” said Cooper. “My husband started the bakery in Wooster, Massachusetts back in 2001."

Cooper plans on expanding on this, adding a bakery kitchen, a dairy cafe, and a meat and deli counter.

But for now, Passover is all Cooper can think about.

"This is why we went into business and retail and trying to provide for the community and make their holiday special just like ours is,” said Cooper. “We make sure everyone is happy together with their families and have all the food they're looking forward to."

While there's a high demand for kosher food over Hanukkah and other Jewish holidays, Cooper said Passover continues to be their busiest time of year for groceries.