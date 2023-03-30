​​​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​The KeyBank Foundation is investing in Buffalo’s underserved communities.

The foundation is putting $1 million toward expanding a workforce development program at the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology.

"BCAT has successfully served the Buffalo Community for 10 years, with over 250 adults graduating in the last four years into allied health, technology and landscape career opportunities," said Robert Gioia, BCAT board chair. "This grant allows BCAT to expand our reach and deliver more workforce development opportunities in market-demand careers."

The money will increase the number of participants served at the center and the classes they can offer.

"BCAT provides adult learners the opportunity to not only receive a fee-free training and academic education, but professional development, a dedicated support system, and access to resources needed to be successful in a new career," said Gina Burkhardt, BCAT CEO. "Our model ensures high retention, graduation, and national certification rates for adult participants."

Organizers say these programs help adults access the resources they need to be successful in new careers.

"All of us at KeyBank are proud to stand with and support BCAT as they continue to lift our community up and make it stronger through innovative workforce development programs that provide opportunities for everyone," said Michael McMahon, KeyBank Buffalo Market president and commercial sales leader. "Buffalo and Western New York needs a strong, diverse and inclusive workforce to continue its economic and cultural development. BCAT is at the forefront of this effort and we look forward to seeing our neighbors who benefit from their work grow and thrive."

BCAT’s Youth Arts & Technology Afterschool program gives students the opportunity to express themselves freely and creatively through 3D printing, filmmaking, photography, fine arts and music production.