FLORIDA — Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is giving United Property & Casualty (UPC) customers with existing damage a 90-day extension to provide signed contracts for repairs after becoming Citizens policyholders.

UPC was ordered into liquidation in February, and policyholders will have until June 27 to provide proof that repair contracts have been entered, even if repairs have not begun.

The liquidation order affected approximately 59,000 UPC policyholders. The Florida Department of Financial Services was appointed as receiver of UPC, and all policies were canceled on March 29.

“Because of reported contractor shortages in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian, Citizens is allowing UPC applicants who have existing damage to their home 90 days to submit a contract to repair the damage,” Citizens CEO Tim Cerio said. “We think this is the right thing to do and can help those still suffering hardship in the aftermath of Ian.”

Citizens will also allow new UPC customers until April 17 to apply for Citizens coverage, which will retroactively take effect back to March 29.

“After Hurricane Ian, people need some breathing room to start repairs and get coverage,” said Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. “Extending this deadline allows homeowners more time to start repairs so they can acquire coverage as they work to rebuild their lives and get back to normal.”

Meanwhile, Citizens Property Insurance’s Board of Governors on Wednesday approved recommendations for an increase in rates that average 14.2% for all personal lines, such as for homeowners, condominium units, mobile homes, dwellings and renters, the insurance company announced.

Individual premiums may go up more than that because of higher replacement costs due to inflation in the construction market, according to Citizens, the insurer of last resort in Florida.

If approved by the Office of Insurance Regulation, homeowner policy rates would climb by an average of 13.9% in 2023, and condo owners would see an average boost of 14.6%. The new rates would go into effect on Nov. 1.