WORCESTER, Mass. - As the Worcester Red Sox gear up for opening day, so too are nearby businesses in the Canal District.

Blackstone Herbs and Martini Bar opened earlier this year on Green Street and said they've been preparing for Friday ever since. Chef Darien Moronta said they spoke with a few nearby businesses on what to expect and said although parking has been an issue, they expect to be busy.

"We’re all expecting to be pretty busy with what they're doing regardless of construction and everything like that,” said Moronta. “We’re super excited to work with them and see what this brings this season. We’re seeing the gentrification around us, it’s going great. A little bit tough on the parking situation, but we're still seeing lines out the door, we're super happy."

First pitch for the WooSox is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Friday. The team is also home Saturday and Sunday at Polar Park.