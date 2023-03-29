Congress has the right to review all local legislation in the District of Columbia before it becomes law.

What You Need To Know On Wednesday, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee held its first in a series of hearings titled "Overdue Oversight of the Capital City" taking aim at Washington, D.C., crime laws



According to the DC Metro Police Department, carjackings have increased 108% compared to this time last year and the total crime has seen a 22% increase



Just last weekend a member of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s staff, Phillip Todd, was attacked in D.C. in a random act of violence; Todd was attacked with a knife, and his family released a statement that said he is in a stable condition after “undergoing trauma surgery to address the wounds in his body"

Earlier this month, lawmakers intervened to stop a revised criminal code from being enacted in the District. It was the first time in more than three decades that Congress voided a law passed by the D.C. Council.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee led by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., held a hearing Wednesday making it clear that D.C. laws remain a focus for Republicans going forward.

“We have a tall task today examining D.C.’s failures,” Comer said in his opening statement.

“The D.C. Council saw these rising crime trends, but rather than support policies to protect their residents, it did the opposite,” Comer said.

The D.C. Council proposed a bill to overhaul to the District’s criminal code. It included reducing maximum penalties for crimes such as robbery, carjacking and burglary. Both chambers voted to overrule the new crime code with bipartisan support.

“We need to send them a message,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in an interview with Spectrum News earlier this month. “We are going to overrule their outrageous decision to lower penalties.”

"This D.C. Council ran wild," said @LeaderMcConnell. "We need to send them a message." Even though the D.C. Council is withdrawing their proposed bill, that critics say is too soft on crime, the Senate is still scheduled to vote on it today. pic.twitter.com/llT9LGBFSz — Julia Benbrook (@JuliaBenbrook) March 8, 2023

On the day of that vote, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson told Spectrum News that the rhetoric surrounding the proposed code got out of control.

“I’ll take the crime of carjacking,” Mendelson said. “Right now, our code simply has the crime of carjacking with a maximum penalty of 40 years. Judges are handing out an average of 15 years.”

Mendelson said the code that was overruled would have changed the maximum to 24 years for carjacking.

During Wednesday’s oversight hearing, Mendelson argued that congressional interference has hurt the District’s ability to improve public safety.

The top-ranking Democrat on the committee Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., highlighted the challenges that D.C. faces in governing itself without voting representation in Congress.

“They are the only residents of a national capital on planet earth who are not represented in their own national legislature, and they are fighting a crime problem that Americans are fighting everywhere.”

Congress members are also looking to make changes to policing legislation that has been approved by the D.C. Council.

Mendelson said that would be “a dramatic setback in the District’s efforts to address longstanding concerns about officer misconduct.”

