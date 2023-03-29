Maine experienced a 10% increase in tourism-related trips to the state last year and an 18% increase in nights spent in hotels, the Maine Office of Tourism announced.

“The resilience of the tourism industry has been key to their success as they face workforce shortages, inflation, and other economic challenges," Heather Johnson, commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, said in a statement.

Direct tourism expenditures in 2022 totaled over $8.6 billion, up from $7.8 billion in 2021. The overall economic impact is pegged at $15.8 billion, with 151,000 jobs supported by tourism.

The updated data was released Tuesday at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Bangor.

Other key findings show that 78% of visitors stayed one or more nights in Maine last year, up 6% from the previous year. Canadian day and overnight visitation in Maine accounted for 734,100 visitors and $413 million in spending.

Gov. Janet Mills presented the 2023 Maine Tourism Awards to: Paul Coulombe of the Boothbay Harbor Country Club; Maine Crafts Association; the Schoodic National Scenic Byway Committee; and the Husson University College of Business, School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management.