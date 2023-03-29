RALEIGH, N.C. — Su Jenks has owned Su Tailor Alterations Shop in Raleigh for 27 years, and says she's loved working with clothes for as long as she can remember.

Her husband had the idea 25 years ago for her to work with the Raleigh Police Department.

Jenks does all of the tailoring for Raleigh Police Department

She got in touch with a few officers, and through word of mouth, became the official go-to for the department.

“He was talking about Su Tailor and who did it and everybody liked it, you know? I’m so happy to do it for the police,” Jenks said.

Now, she is the one who does any tailoring for police uniforms or any new badges that need to be sewn on.

Jenks says it is a privilege to do the work for them.

“I take good care of the police. They take good care of me too,” Jenks said.

Some officers even come in with their personal clothes to get alterations.

“Su Jenks has been tailoring Raleigh Police uniforms for the past 20+ years," the department said in a statement. "We have always been able to count on Su, whether it is a special event, patch changes or tailoring a uniform. The Raleigh department appreciates Su's partnership with the RPD and community. Su exemplifies professionalism, expertise and dedication to excellence.”