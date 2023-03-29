MAITLAND, Fla. — Citizens Property Insurance’s Board of Governors on Wednesday approved recommendations for an increase in rates that average 14.2% for all personal lines, such as for homeowners, condominium units, mobile homes, dwellings and renters, the insurance company announced.

Individual premiums may go up more than that because of higher replacement costs due to inflation in the construction market, according to Citizens, the insurer of last resort in Florida.

If approved by the Office of Insurance Regulation, homeowner policy rates would climb by an average of 13.9% in 2023, and condo owners would see an average boost of 14.6%. The new rates would go into effect Nov. 1.

“No one wants their rates to go up. We completely understand that,” said Tim Cerio, Citizens president/chief executive officer and executive director. “But the fact is that Citizens rates remain actuarially unsound and artificially low. This inadequacy is unsustainable and heightens the risk of assessments on all Florida insurance consumers.”

Citizens is required by law to recommend actuarially sound rates. It also must comply with legislative guidance that caps individual rate increases at 12% in 2023 and 13% in 2024 for primary residences, excluding coverage changes and surcharges. Under legislative reforms passed in December 2022, rate increases for nonprimary residences can increase by up to 50%.

"Explicit adjustments were made in the 2023 recommendations to account for the anticipated savings from the passage of SB 2-A by the Florida Legislature in December 2022, which lowered Citizens uncapped rate need by 36.8%," Citizens said. "After taking those savings into account, Citizens' proposed rates for personal lines policies remain 57.9% below the uncapped rate needed to be actuarially sound."