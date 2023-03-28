OSHKOSH, Wis. — Over the next few days Kevin Sommer of Service Motor Company and other vendors at the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Farm Show will field a host of questions.

That can be about everything from tractors and parts to planters.

What You Need To Know The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Farm Show runs through Thursday



It helps connect about 400 vendors with 20,000 attendees



The show is on the EAA grounds in Oshkosh



Admission is free, but parking is $5

“This show brings a lot of technology to our local customers who are here,” said Sommer, who is one of the business owners. “They want to know what’s the latest and greatest and what we can provide them to help save them costs, save them money and eliminate a lot of things they don’t need to be doing.”

Service Motor Co. has six locations in Northeast and north central Wisconsin.

“This is like connecting with family,” he said during the first day of the show. “Seeing a lot of our long-time customers at the show is always a great opportunity.”

Many of the businesses at the show are familiar with the ups and downs of the farm economy.

Wisconsin farmers are facing softer milk prices this winter and forecasts for lower crop prices this year. Producers are also expected to pay more for everything from seed to fertilizer and labor costs.

Sean Timm of Vantage North Central in Plainfield said those factors aren’t stopping some operations from investing in new equipment, like the Trimble precision agriculture systems he offers.

“Guys who are making it are still going to keep moving forward. In business, if you stop, you’re going backwards,” he said. “The guys who continue to move forward, that’s how they’re going to stay in business. They’re looking for new opportunities, new solutions.”

Timm said shows like this are about more than sales.

“We’re providing a solution and forming relationships with people,” he said. “That’s why it takes time.”

Sommer said some equipment can still take weeks or months to get. He expects some sales will be made through the show, while others will start here and be closed later.

“I think we’re going to see a little bit of everything,” he said. “ A lot of people’s buying cycles, if they’re looking to fill a niche, ‘I might have something I’m looking for now,’ we’ve got to be able to educate that you’re talking about a six-month lead time, a 12-month lead time, or we really need to start talking about next year for an order writing program that is two years out. It’s helping our customers, or anyone who is out there, to plan and budget for anything they’re looking to do.”