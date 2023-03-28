CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People looking to jump into the real estate market may be getting cold feet after a large bank collapsed this month and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point last week. Experts are calling the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual went down in 2008.

Tiffany Johannes, president of Canopy Realtor Association, says there is no cause for panic yet.

“It really means we’ve got to keep an eye out,” she said. “But, overall, I think mortgage rates are going to continue to probably stick around where they have been, which is in the high 6s low 7s right now.”

Before the bank news, new home listings in the Charlotte market dropped 20% at the beginning of March. Johannes called it a sign the market is tightening, but not drastically, in the grand scheme of things.

“It’s definitely tightening up a little bit, because we haven’t seen as many sellers listing. And, when we’re looking at it overall, though from about December 4, we’ve seen listings increase about 41%, so I wouldn’t be alarmed that we had such a low rate earlier in March,” she said. “We’re still a few weeks out from when we see more and more listings start to hit the market.”

When it comes to a possible looming recession, Johannes warns buyers and sellers to be cautiously optimistic.

“We should go into it with caution. But, as we look at it, the market is right for buyers to find some opportunities out there, because there aren’t as many buyers in the market as there was this time last year,” she said.

A majority of Fed officials anticipate one more rate hike by the end of the year.