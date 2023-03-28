MILWAUKEE — Gee Smith is the owner of Gee’s Clippers. Smith is using his platform in the community to advocate for early detection of the disease that took his father's life.

His father passed away from colorectal cancer when he was 62. March is dedicated to raising awareness for colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer.

“It’s a [curable] illness if caught early,” said Smith. “My dad really could, and should, still be here. He was in perfect health.”

Smith said he wants his clients to know the importance of routine check ups such as getting a colonoscopy.

He’s partnering with Dr. Charles Rodgers on colorectal cancer awareness. Rodgers is the associate director of community outreach and engagement at the Medical College of Wisconsin's cancer center.

“If you have a colon, you can get colon cancer,” said Rodgers.

He too lost a loved one to colorectal cancer. Since then, he said he’s dedicated his career to researching the disease and how it impacts the African American population.

“By 2030, colorectal cancer is expected to be the leading cancer killer among people ages to 20 to 49,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers encouraged people to get routine screenings. People 45-years-old and up should be getting colonoscopies. People with a family history of colorectal cancer should be getting them done sooner.

Something Smith told his barbers to remind their clients about screenings, with the hope that another family won’t have to lose a loved one from the disease.

“There’s so many things I have to do as the owner of a barbershop in this community,” said Smith.

Both Smith and Rodgers will host an educational session on colorectal cancer on March 29 at 4 p.m. Register here.