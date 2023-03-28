MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Microsoft plans to build a $1 billion data center in Mount Pleasant, Wis., on Foxconn’s land.

On Monday night, the Mount Pleasant Village Board voted, in a closed session, on the $50 million sale for 315 acres of land. The board will vote again in a public session on Thursday.

“I am so thrilled and honored to announce that Microsoft corporation is committed to making a significant investment in Mount Pleasant and intends to make our village the home to their newest data center campus,” Mount Pleasant Village Board president, Dave Degroot said.

Following Thursday’s meeting, if approved by the Village, the Racine County Board will vote on the sale in April.

“I am excited by Microsoft’s decision to locate in Mount Pleasant,” said Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). “Microsoft joins a roster of innovative, world-class companies that are choosing to grow in Wisconsin because of our highly educated workforce, outstanding infrastructure, central location and unparalleled quality of life. We welcome Microsoft to our state and look forward to working with them to ensure they succeed.”

Right now, Microsoft has plans to begin phase one of construction no later than July 1, 2026, and phase two of the project no later than July 1, 2033. The land Microsoft is interested in is south of Braun Rd., north of County Highway KR, and east of the Canadian Pacific Rail right-of-way, and west of 90th street.

According to the agreement between the Village of Mount Pleasant, Racine County and Foxconn, this purchase will not lessen any of Foxconn’s obligations under its development agreement. This all comes after Foxconn has significantly cut back on its initial promises of bringing jobs and money to the state — promises it has not lived up to yet. If the deal goes through, Foxconn will get the money for the sale of the land, which is already primed and ready for use.

Degroot said he’s looking forward to Microsoft coming to Mount Pleasant.

“The potential benefits for the village can not be overstated," Degroot said. “Not only is this great for the village financially, but the fit in TID 5, which is set up a technology hub for the mid-west, could not be more perfect. Having a corporate resident such as Microsoft within TID 5 will only serve as a magnet to attract additional high-level growth to Mount Pleasant."

It’s important to note, while this sale is up for consideration, the Mount Pleasant Village Board could be changing. In Tuesday’s election, the board's president seat is on the ballot.