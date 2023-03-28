MILWAUKEE — Nearly two months have gone by since Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was killed in the line of duty.Friends and family gathered Sunday to honor and remember him through a benefit at one of his favorite spots: Gator’s Pub.

Julia Nowak’s family owns the bar; she said she knew she had to do something.

“Pete and my husband Jimmy would like to come here after third shift with a lot of their MPD buddies,” said Nowak. “They’d like to spend a lot of time here for packer games. My husband is actually Peter’s partner on the Milwaukee Police District. We’ve had a lot of up and downs through this time. It’s been nice though because there’s been so many people that have been there for us.”

The benefit included raffles, buttons, cookies and t-shirts honoring him. More than 100 businesses in the community donated to the benefit.

“The funds will be split up three ways,” said Nowak. “To Peter’s parents and his family, to Megan, his longtime girlfriend and a good friend of mine, then the Fallen Heros Fund.”

Nowak said she knows Jerving is looking down on them as they remember the good times. Everyone in attendance is thankful for the ultimate sacrifice he paid for his community and miss him dearly.