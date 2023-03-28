TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. military’s 8th annual Dragon’s Lair Competition is happening Wednesday at the University of South Florida’s Research and Innovation Center.

Dragon’s Lair is a contest of inventions from within the military, with the winner’s invention being implemented for more wide-scale use within the military.

Staff Sergeant Austin Lehmann with the 101st Airborne is among the inventors with products competing at Dragon's Lair US Army: Dragon's Lair 8

Eighty teams submitted inventions for this year’s completion, and eight finalists remain that will be judged on Wednesday.

One of the inventors is hoping his childhood passion gets him across the finish line first.

“Used to bring home old chainsaws. It was a hobby of mine,” said Staff Sergeant Austin Lehmann with the 101st Airborne, Air Assault. “I would take them all apart and figure it out, how it works.”

Lehmann’s dad was an aerospace engineer in the Air Force and his stepdad a mechanic, so his transition into the military at the young age of 17 was natural.

“I enlisted on my 17th birthday and shipped out right around three weeks later,” Lehmann said.

It wasn’t long after Lehmann joined that he began training as a mortarman.

Soon, he realized the dangers of just training on such a powerful weapon.

“I’ve seen soldiers, due to human error, I've seen things happen to them.”

With those accidents in mind, Lehmann worked to develop a new training tool for young mortarmen, allowing for the safe handling of mortar rounds without the risk of burn or other injuries.

Lehmann showed his invention at USF, which is a laser-printed plastic round complete with a fuse and dummy charges to help soldiers learn how to handle the 60-millimeter round safely.

“It’s made out of PLA (polylactic acid),” he said. “It’s just a roll of PLA filament. Everything you see in here is made of PLA minus this site right here that’s made out of a rubberized version of PLA to help defend against the expansion of metal when it starts getting hot on the mortar cannon.”

Lehmann’s training round costs $54 for the entire kit, compared to the military’s current training round that can cost as much as $332.

One of the judges for this year’s competition is Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

“These types of competitions just engender a sense of energy and excitement that really brings people to the table when it comes to innovation.”

The Dragon’s Lair competition begins at 9 a.m., with judging happening at noon. The winner out of the eight finalists will be announced later Wednesday afternoon.