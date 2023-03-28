CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is here, and summer is right around the corner, but before you book that vacation home, experts warn if the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

The Federal Trade Commission reports Americans lost more than $103 million just on travel and vacation fraud in 2022.

Better Business Bureau CEO and President Tom Bartholomy says scammers will offer tempting vacation packages for unrealistically low prices. He says the first step to steering clear of their trap is to avoid broad search terms, like “best deals,” which could lead you to fake websites.

“You just have to be careful with what you’re looking at,” he said. “If you’re looking at Airbnb, Vrbo, renting a home, taking flights — you just have to make sure that if you’re doing that search on your own, that when you go to make that purchase, verify exactly where you are. If you’re searching that deal, and by the time you’re done going down the rabbit hole, you could be lost.”

Instead, he recommends booking with a travel agent, if you can. Also watch out for trending internet destinations. Bartholomy says scammers target consumers with great deals to popular destinations or all-inclusive packages.

He recommends you:

Plan ahead

Avoid broad travel searches

Watch out for travel scams via mail or phone

Pay with a credit card

As a rule of thumb when it comes to safety, once you get to your legitimate travel destination, Bartholomy cautions you to wait to post on social media, so you’re not giving away your location. He added to share your itinerary with someone you know and trust, bring a physical map, use a hotel safe and avoid traveling alone.