MILWAUKEE — Many food trucks in Wisconsin close in the winter or on colder days. But Ventura’s Taco Truck in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood stays open year-round.

“People know about us because they still see that we are open during the wintertime, and they want to support us… and be successful,” said Jorge Ventura, co-owner of Ventura’s Taco Truck.

Ventura said he believes it is important to keep the truck open all year, even when it’s cold outside. That’s because he said he wants to be there for his regular customers.

He also said he thinks it’s good marketing to stay visible. That way, his business is top of mind when new opportunities come along.

“People see us all year round. They take our cards. They are always looking for us to come for events like festivals,” he said.

Ventura opened his first food truck in 2019. He now owns a second food truck and a small restaurant, also in Bay View.

He said a second restaurant is in the works. His goal is to keep expanding so he can create jobs and opportunities for others to become entrepreneurs.

Ventura said perseverance is the key to reaching his goals. He said it’s important to always maintain a strong work ethic.

“We started it, and we have to finish it, and now we need to keep going,” he said.

The Ventura’s Taco business is owned by Jorge and his siblings, Juan Carlos, Isidro and Angeles Ventura.

