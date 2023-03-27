PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The president of a Palm Harbor netting company says his company is reaching international heights with its products.

What You Need To Know According to Inc. 5000, Gorilla Netting is one of the fastest growing businesses in Pinellas County



The business started when Dolvin Todd and his friend Brandon decided to create a company focused on netting



Gorilla Netting has gained domestic and international acclaim, making netting numerous industries

Despite recent supply chain and inflation issues, Gorilla Netting President Dolvin Todd says the company has been able to rise above the setbacks and find success.

Todd said some people would be surprised at the number of industries that use the company's netting — outside sports application, especially.

“There’s netting in more places then you would think,” he said.

After years of working in construction, Todd said he wanted to work with his friend Brandon West — who is Gorilla Netting's current vice president — in a business where he saw lots of potential.

“One day, sitting outside his house, barbecuing some chicken and drinking some beer, we decided to do something a little different,” Todd said.

The pair decided to start a business solely focused on netting.

Since then, Todd said the business has grown rapidly because of mainly from the sports applications of the company's product.

Gorilla Netting can be found in places that might surprise some people, Todd said.

Their company has contracts with NASA and a couple of prisons.

Gorilla Netting also produces drone enclosures where pilots can hone their skills, Todd said.

“More technology being built every day, and they need a place to fly them,” he said.

He says the company's business is not confined to the domestic market, either.

“We just did our first project in Rwanda,” said Todd.

Even with after dealing with supply chain issues and inflation-fueled cost increases, Todd says the sky is the limit for his company.

“We just keep moving forward man,” he said. “We’ve prayed, we’ve sacrificed, our families have sacrificed.”

Currently, Gorilla Netting is finishing renovations on a new warehouse.

Todd says they hope to have the facility completed within the next couple of weeks.