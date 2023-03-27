MILWAUKEE — The YMCA is looking to fill multiple openings.

What You Need To Know YMCA of Metro Milwaukee is looking to hire



Positions are open in early childhood education



Full and part-time positions are available

Oliver Voegeli is a Head Start teacher with the YMCA. Voegeli has served in a variety of roles when it comes to early childhood education within the YMCA, and now also works as a staff trainer.

While the job isn’t easy, he said getting to work with kids brings him joy every day.

“It is really hard to come into the room and bring your bad mood with you. When you walk in and get hugs from all six of the kids who are in the room and get that daily greeting, it fills your heart,” said Voegeli.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee has numerous positions available, from part-time to full-time.

Emily Salas, with the YMCA, said they have roles to fit every experience level.

“Some of our bigger needs is our licensed care programs. From early childhood education to before and after-school programs as well as our summer programs, resident camp to summer day camp,” said Salas.

To learn more about the positions available with the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, you can visit their hiring website.