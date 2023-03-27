WHITSETT, N.C. — Two North Carolina entrepreneurs are overcoming adversity in the restaurant business.

King Queen Caribbean Bar and Grill in Whitsett is family-owned. The owners are immigrants from Haiti who opened their restaurant during the pandemic after running a food truck business for several years.

"We started as a food truck," co-owner Djosen Vilnor said. "My brother's whole dream was to always have a restaurant.”

They said they're leaning on the support of the community to keep their doors open.

“Back home it would be so hard to open a restaurant like that," Vilnor said. "But here we got the opportunity to actually work and open our own business."

They say their next plan of action is to continue sharing their culture through food. They're planning a celebration for Flag Day.