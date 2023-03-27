President Joe Biden on Monday will announce new resources to support women small business owners at the second annual Women’s Business Summit.

At the event, hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Biden will announce the agency will expand its Women Business Centers network — centers “specifically designed to assist women, providing training, mentoring, business development, and financing opportunities,” the White House said —by an additional 15 locations, bringing the total to 160 centers nationwide.

The announcement comes months after the White House celebrated a record 10.5 million new small business applications were filed during the first two years of the Biden-Harris administration.

“Small businesses are the engines of our economy,” the White House wrote in a statement, touting Biden’s efforts to aid their growth and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “As a result of these actions, a record 10.5 million applications to start new businesses have been filed in the last two years– each one representing the hope and entrepreneurial spirit of America’s small business owners, and the faith and confidence they have in America’s future.”

The White House noted that the event coincides with Women’s History Month, touting the fact that women own 12 million of the country’s nearly 32 million small business, employing 10 million workers. Women started nearly half of all new businesses in the U.S. in 2021, and annual earnings for women-owned businesses increased almost 30% last year — 35% in manufacturing — the White House added.

The Biden administration touted efforts that it has taken to support women-owned businesses, specifically noting its nearly $70 million investment in the Women Business Centers network, which allowed it to expand to all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico — including at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions and other minority-serving institutions.

The White House also highlighted a $10 billion investment through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to support small businesses nationwide, delivering more than $10 billion in capital through SBA loans to women-owned small businesses, and awarding $100 million in grants through the Community Navigator Pilot Program, which provides resources to traditionally hard to reach small businesses.

The Biden administration also highlighted plans to aid small businesses through the more than $600 billion the federal government spends every year, including its goal of increasing the share of federal contracting dollars awarded to small disadvantaged businesses by 50% and ensuring funds from President Biden’s major legislation — namely the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act — go to women-owned businesses.

After Biden speaks, SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman will moderate a panel with a number of prominent business leaders, including Spanx founder Sara Blakley and ClassPass founder Payal Kadakia.