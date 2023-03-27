President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to veto House Republicans’ package of energy bills if it were to reach his desk, an unlikely scenario with a Democratic-controlled Senate poised to ignore the legislation if passed by the House later this week.

Congressional Republicans say the bill, known as H.R. 1 or the “Lower Energy Costs Act,” aims to lower costs for American consumers by cutting regulations, expanding oil and gas drilling in public lands and waters, boosting the extraction of mineral resources and rolling back large chunks of Democrats’ climate legislation passed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act last summer



House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., the bill’s main sponsor, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., both represent states with massive energy industries and were among the top four congressional recipients of campaign money from oil, gas, and energy companies and executives the last three election cycles, according to OpenSecrets.org



“Considering President Biden’s epic failures on energy policy, House Republicans will not take lectures from the Administration that has overseen record high gas and utility costs,” Scalise said in a statement Monday. “ Voters gave House Republicans the majority to reverse this insanity and make energy affordable again, and that’s exactly what the Lower Energy Costs Act does"

“The president has … made clear he will veto H.R. 1, another bill that House Republicans have put forward to drive energy costs up for middle class families, pad the pockets of big oil companies and endanger the health and safety of all Americans,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at her daily briefing Monday afternoon. “It is no wonder the bill was endorsed by big oil companies.”

The American Petroleum Institute, the American Public Gas Association, and the Independent Petroleum Association of America — three energy industry trade associations that lobby Congress — all issued statements in support of the legislation. The American Petroleum Institute, which claims 600 corporate members, spent the seventh highest amount on lobbying of any group in the industry in 2022, according to OpenSecrets.org, a nonprofit tracking campaign contributions and lobbying data.

“We will pass the bill this week, and urge the Senate and President Biden to work with us to make America energy independent again and provide the much-needed relief that [the] hardworking desperately need,” he added.

A spokesperson for Scalise did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the oil, gas and energy industries’ support of the legislation nor his receipt of those industries’ campaign dollars.

The Biden administration published a “statement of administration policy” Monday morning that explained their justification for the veto threat and expressed a desire to work with Congress to lower energy costs.

“The Administration wants to work in bipartisan manner with Congress to address lowering energy costs, permitting reform, and addressing energy challenges,” the policy statement read. “However, H.R. 1 would take us backward.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., House GOP’s third-ranking member, said Monday the bill would be brought to a vote this week.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., previously said the bill was “dead-on-arrival” and a “non-starter” in the Senate.