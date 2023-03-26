DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As Spring Break continues to draw crowds to Florida's shores, many local businesses are reaping the benefits of increased tourism.

While busy beaches are a given, it also means a lot of business for local restaurants and shops.

For many of the mainstays along the strip along the A1A, like Hog Heaven BBQ, the influx of tourists is nothing new.

Manager David Trotter proudly boasts of the international recognition his restaurant has earned over the years.

"Every time we come to the United States, we come to The Hague, have a barbecue. So it's a wonderful feeling to hear that," Trotter said.

However, the effects of hurricanes Ian and Nicole can still be felt by some businesses in Volusia County.

While events like Spring Break and Bike Week are helpful for local establishments, some are still experiencing mixed returns this year.

"The crowds were there, but it felt like everybody spent less money this season," Trotter added.

Christina Barker, manager of Starlite Diner, echoed similar sentiments. "The whole community was affected by the storm. A lot of damage. But it really didn't slow business down, almost like a tourist attraction," she said.

Fortunately, some establishments, like Asylum Tattoo, were spared of major damage from the storm.

"We just kind of hoped everything was going to work out. And it did," said shop manager Chris Avellar.

However, fellow artist Edward McLaughlin wasn't as lucky.

He lost most everything in the storm, but still considers himself blessed to have a job that helps him recover to this day.

"Every day is a blessing and every chance you get, you got to be honored to get it. You know, not just from the ancient art of tattooing and be able to put it on someone's body," McLaughlin said.

Despite the effects of past flooding, many businesses are optimistic about the future.

"Right now, the forecast for the summer is very good. And we think Memorial Day to Labor Day will be very strong with beach tourists," said Trotter. "Thank God we didn't have as much erosion here as they had down the street."