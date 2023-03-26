More women are opening businesses throughout New York state. However, they are still facing more challenges than men.

"I create handmade jewelry," said Erika Turner, the owner of Love Line Jewelry and Designs. "[I make] unique designs of necklaces, earrings, [and] bracelets.

Turner’s always had a passion for creating jewelry, but didn’t fully commit to making it a business until recently. She says she started participating in craft fairs and the response was so good that it showed her this is something she’s meant to do.

“It’s turned into like a therapeutic passion just to do something at home," Turner said. "I love sitting and creating stuff and now it’s even better because people actually like it.”

More women are starting businesses across the state. According to the New York State Division of Minority and Business Development, at the end of 2015, they were just over 3,200 women-owned businesses. By 2020 that number had grown to 3,748; an increase of just over 500 women-owned businesses in that time.

“I think it's awesome and I’m glad to be in that number as they say," she said.

Turner says her fear of starting a business is why it took her so long to begin one. She’s happy more women are overcoming it and are showing the skills they have.

"There are so many talented women who I can say probably like me are scared to take that leap," said Turner. "I just made jewelry for years and never really thought I was smart enough sometimes to understand the business aspect of it all or not confident enough."

Turner also makes shirts and mugs to go with her jewelry. But with all of that, she’s run into challenges. A study by Bank of America in 2021 showed 60% of women entrepreneurs say they don’t have the same access to money as men.

“The main struggle I’ve had is dealing with funding," Turner said. "You have to be able to keep up with different changes in fashion and accessories and really know what people like. Finding vendors that are trustworthy because sometimes you can get people that, especially if you’re shopping overseas, that can kind of take advantage of you financially so you have to really know who you’re dealing with.”

Last October, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law to help women-owned businesses by giving them more access to lower-interest credit. Turner says another critical resource has been her fellow business owners.

“Having people to lean on and ask questions to, get feedback about different business ideas, that’ll keep us going and help us to really continue to accelerate in our businesses," said Turner.