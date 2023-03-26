Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said Sunday he has decided not to run to replace California Sen. Diane Feinstein, instead choosing to endorse Rep. Barbara Lee in a race against two of their congressional colleagues.

“I have concluded that despite a lot of enthusiasm for Bernie folks, the best place, the most exciting place, the action place, fitting place for me to serve as a progressive is in the House of Representatives,” Khanna told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning. “I’m honored to be co-charing Barbara Lee’s campaign for the Senate and endorsing her today. We need a strong anti-war senator and she will play that role.”

Lee faces fellow California Democrats Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff in the primary to replace the 89-year-old Feinstein, the oldest sitting senator who recently announced her plans to retire.

Khanna said he respected the other two members of his state’s delegation vying for the seat, but Lee’s history of anti-war votes and advocacy made here a “unique voice.”

“She was the lone vote against the endless war in Afghanistan. She stood up so strongly against the war in Iraq,” Khanna said. “She worked with me in stopping, trying to stop the war in Yemen and the war powers resolution.”

“And frankly, Jake, representation matters. We don’t have a single African-American woman in the United States Senate,” Khanna added, noting her place as the only candidate from northern California in the race and his belief that she could consolidate progressives as motivations for him to endorse her candidacy.

