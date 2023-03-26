RALEIGH, N.C. — Kathleen Tardif has served nearly 18 years of her career in state government.

What You Need To Know Executive Order 278 was signed into effect on March 13



The order eliminates unnecessary management preferences for college degrees for state government jobs



Expeirence will be heavily considered going forward for state jobs

She worked her way up the ladder without a college degree.

“I took every stretch opportunity, and every challenge put before me," Tardif said. "I had great mentors and people that encouraged me to go on to the next step. So over the years, I just kept climbing through and getting to another level and challenging myself by applying for a position and being selected for it.”

Tardif’s hard work has brought her all the way to being the director of human resources for the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

Now that Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive Order 278 went into effect March 13, eliminating preferences for college degrees, Tardif says the door of opportunity just opened for so many.

“Encourage people to think back on all their experience, and not hold back on the fact they don’t have a degree, but yet they have spent a lot of time working in a certain area, gathering experience that could be useful to state government," Tardif said.

With over 1,300 state government job openings recently, this new order could help fill many vacant positions.

State talent acquisition manager Kristin Siemek says potential applicants need to make sure they are putting all their relevant skills on the application to stand out for these positions.

“The application should be tailored so that it addresses knowledge, skills and ability that are required. There are usually about four or five of those," Siemek said. "Applications should really make sure that they have key points that address those four or five bullets that are in the knowledge, skills and abilities.”

Siemek says in many cases, experience is just as important as education.

She says around 75%-80% of state jobs have equivalencies, where years of experience can supplement degrees.

Tardif, who looks back on her journey often, says she never regrets not getting a degree and hopes others will get the chance like her.

“I’m very thankful for the people who helped me get where I am today," Tardif said. "Some days I sit at my desk and I’m totally amazed that I’m doing what I’m doing, which I’m very passionate about and I’m excited to be able to give back.”