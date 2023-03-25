GREENSBORO, N.C. — The effects of COVID-19 still linger for some North Carolinians as supply chain issues and worker shortages are causing some people to renovate homes on their own.

One couple say they still run into challenges even while doing projects themselves.

Ken Mabe and his significant other, Teresa James, are looking for home renovation ideas, so they came to the Ideal Home Show inside the Greensboro Coliseum.

“I've always been a DIYer my whole life. Not that I do everything like a craftsman could do or a professional could do. But I learn a lot. I YouTube a lot, and I do what I can. And for me it's basically to save money,” James said.

She’s looking to increase the curb appeal and the value of her home. She prefers to fix it up herself rather than buy a new one.

“I think for my particular home, I would like to have more areas outside to enjoy, maybe a fire pit or a stone patio place,” James said.

Mabe owns rental property and says because of his work schedule he can’t do it himself as much as he likes, so he sources out. Due to labor shortages, he has trouble finding the help sometimes.

“Definitely seen a change in getting people to come out, do estimates, and showing up like they say they would. And then when they do take a job, sometime just for them to get their crew together can be a difficult time,” Mabe said.

He says the pandemic still causes some challenges when renovating.

“When you do order material, they tell you the date they're gonna bring the delivery out. A lot of time it's two, three days later, just like yesterday. Yesterday we ordered a refrigerator. It's supposed to be here next day. Now, it’s going to be another week before we get it,” Mabe said.

And it’s setting him back when he is trying to rent out a home.

“Sometimes a rental house sits longer than you want it to, because we're not getting any people or manpower and supplies in, the way we like to,” said Mabe.

According to the joint center for housing studies at Harvard University, home renovation spending is predicted to drop from about 16% to nearly 3% over the next year.

Harvard's leading indicator of remodeling activity report says the housing market and appreciation of home prices are partly to blame.

The report shows that remodeling and repair spending grew to nearly 24% in 2020 and 2021, as more people stayed home during the pandemic.