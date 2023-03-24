FLETCHER, N.C. — John Davis is a 24-year paper mill veteran, but with the announced closure of the Pactiv Evergreen plant in Canton, he’s now looking for a job.

Several companies in the region have announced plans to lay off workers



Pactiv Evergreen has filed layoff notices for about 1,050 employees



“It’s something most of us didn’t expect, but we make the best out of what we’re given. Looking at all of the options here locally, prefer to stay local if we could,” Davis said.

He brought his wife, Dianna Davis, along to help, because they’re a team.

“He wanted me to come along for the decision-making, so I could be involved in hearing about benefits and especially with the potential that we might have to move, so we can make those joint decisions that affect us and the two kids we still have at home,” Dianna Davis said.

One of those children needs special medical care, making benefits a high priority.

“He’s doing great now, but he needs to have the insurance to make sure he’s getting the checkups he needs when he needs them,” Dianna Davis said.

She recently got a job to support their family.

“We’re going to have to have two full-time jobs to come anywhere close to what his mill job paid,” she said.

The plant has been a fixture in Canton for more than 100 years. John Davis' father worked there for 39 years.

“The mill and the Waynesville plant have actually provided for my family for generations. I hate to see it go, but we’ll find a way to move on,” Dianna Davis said.

Pactiv Evergreen filed a WARN notice with the N.C. Department of Commerce for “anticipated job eliminations which will begin around June 9, 2023 and be completed by March 9, 2025.”

The notice says about 1,050 employees will be affected by the closure of the paper mill and a reduction in operations at the company's Waynesville facility on Old Howell Mill Road.

Several other companies in western North Carolina have recently announced closures:

Milliken and Co. on Jan. 31 told the state Commerce Department it will close Golden Valley, affecting 103 employees

Apparel-maker Kitsbow announced it would close, eliminating 41 jobs. The last day production is set for April 7

Packing Corp. of America will close, affecting 32 employees. Their last day is expected to be April 21

FreightWorks Trucking announced its closure on March 10

A helpline has been set up for anyone affected by the paper mill closure for services including health care, insurance, financial assistance and guidance. The helpline will operate 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday.