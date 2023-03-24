WASHINGTON D.C — Florida Republican Congressman Greg Steube returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since he fell 25 feet off a ladder back in January.

"I was trimming a tree on our property about 25/30 feet up and the limb gets cut loose, hit the ladder, rejected me up in the air, and came down to the ground, suffered a concussion, tore the ligaments in my neck and a huge contusion in my lungs, and then I broke my pelvis on the right side, so it's been a slow process," Steube said.

Steube says he does not have any memory of the fall. An Amazon driver, Darrell Woodie, who also happens to be a staffer for fellow Florida Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan, saw the accident and called 911. Steube later invited Woodie to attend the State of the Union Address while he was recovering at home.

"God put an Amazon driver at my gate at the exact moment in time that he needed to be there to witness exactly what happened. He walked through processes, and got the ambulance and EMS into the property and got me out, and was in ER and then ICU for several days, and for about six weeks, couldn't couldn't put any weight on the side," Steube said.

Steube says while he’s still sore, he’s ‘feeling great.’ He’s been working from his District, visited Woodie’s Amazon delivery station, the EMT’s, and doctors at Sarasota Memorial Hospital who responded to his emergency to say ‘thank you.’ He says because of some blood clotting in his lung, he had to hold off on flying until his doctor gave him the ‘all-clear’ to do so.

With Republicans having narrow control of the House, he says all seats are critical, including his, as Congress braces for some big debates over the federal budget, and lifting the nation’s borrowing limit.

"I’m looking forward to get back in the fight. And, when you have small margin like we do in the House, every vote counts. We only have a four vote margin. That's obviously, it's important for all of us to be here," Steube said.

Steube, who served in the Army, says his biggest priority for the year ahead is expanding health insurance options for veterans. He also recently introduced legislation to expand Medicare coverage for chiropractic care. He says he’s a ‘big fan of chiropractors,’ but his fall actually didn’t have to do with the bill.