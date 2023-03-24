DURHAM, N.C. — The NCAA fencing championships are taking place this weekend at Duke University.

The competition started Thursday in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Durham Sports Commission believes the event will make an economic impact of more than $483,000.

“Anyone in the public can come out and check out the awesome competition," said Kalia Shea Menendez, the deputy director of Durham Sports Commission. "They will be competing in six different weapons, the épée, foil and saber. Three for the women and three for the men, so it is great competition."

Jennifer Oldham is the owner of Forge Fencing in Durham. Oldham fenced at UNC before competing on the national team. Forge Fencing opened its doors in the Bull City last year.

"I love Durham and I love the city of Durham and Duke, even though I'm a UNC fan. It has really grown on me being part of Durham for the past 10 years. But what this really brings is exposure to fencing and excitement for the sport," Oldham said.

The competition continues through Sunday.