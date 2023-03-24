An incentive program intended to draw movie and television production companies to Maine has been underutilized and poorly managed, the state’s watchdog office said Friday.

And if lawmakers want it to continue, they must overhaul its focus and improve its oversight, two analysts from the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability told lawmakers.

Since 2006, the state has offered Visual Media Incentives that include a tax credit of 5% for non-wage production expenses and wage reimbursement of 10-12%.

The incentives are for television shows, movies, digital media such as websites and photo shoots. News casts, talk shows, awards shows and adult entertainment are excluded from eligibility.

A routine review of the program by the state watchdog office found that the administration of the program “has been inadequate to create consistent and clear decisions and processes, ensure statutory compliance, provide information needed for oversight, promote the state’s incentives and highlight issues that should be addressed.”

Lawmakers on the Government Oversight Committee expressed dismay that the Maine Film Office has not set up rules to govern parts of the program and has not kept good data.

“Is this tax incentive even valid?” Sen. Lisa Keim (R-Dixfield) asked Maine Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson. “One other concern is what seems like such gross mismanagement.”

Johnson disagreed with the characterization that the program has been grossly mismanaged but said record-keeping has been a problem because paper records were only recently replaced by a computerized system.

And she said the state is in the process of working with an outside consultant to evaluate what niche Maine can fill in the film industry.

“Where is the opportunity for Maine?” she said. “What does it look like? If it’s not Hollywood, what does it look like for Maine? What should we be thinking about?”

That report isn’t due back until mid-June and in the meantime, lawmakers will consider a new bill that seeks to update and make significant changes to the program.

Another issue is that the guidelines for what’s in place now were set before streaming services and YouTube influencers became popular, opening another discussion about which types of media should be eligible for the tax breaks.

Since 2006, the current program has awarded only nine tax credit claims totaling nearly $38,000 and 95 wage reimbursements totaling $2.2 million.

And since 2013, there have been 54 completed productions, including 20 television series, 13 feature films and 11 documentaries.

The list includes the popular reality television series North Woods Law that, until 207, followed Maine Game Wardens, and Maine Cabin Masters, which features home renovations at seasonal camps.

Another frequent user of the program is LL Bean, which qualifies because of catalog photo shoots.

That didn’t sit well with at least one lawmaker, who said she felt the program should aim to bring in companies from outside of Maine.

“It boggles my mind that’s what we were using the money for,” said Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio (D-Sanford).

Lawmakers also questioned 46 out-of-state trips taken by the Maine Film Office since 2013 as part of efforts to attend film festivals and conferences.

Over the last four years alone, the office has spent $86,000 on out-of-state travel.

“What we saw was concerning to us because the magnitude of the out-of-state travel just seemed at odds with the quantity of out-of-state productions that were happening here in Maine,” said OPEGA Senior Analyst Jennifer Henderson.

About half the productions that have qualified for the incentives are Maine-based, she said.

Johnson said she will bring more information back to legislators when they discuss the issue again and agreed improvements are needed. A public hearing is set for April 14.

“There’s a lot of work we need to do on this,” Johnson said. “It’s not been a priority.”