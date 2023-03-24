Nearly two years after he was first nominated, former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was sworn in as the new U.S. ambassador to India.

The former mayor took his oath in Washington Friday afternoon by a prominent fellow Californian – Vice President Kamala Harris – early Friday afternoon.

Members of Garcetti's family stood behind him for the event, with his daughter Maya holding a Hebrew bible on loan from the Library of Congress for his ceremonial swearing-in.

Also attending Friday’s ceremony was Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who received a hug from Garcetti once he was sworn in, and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., with his family. Garcetti performed the marriage ceremony for Gomez and his wife Mary Hodge, who was a former aide to the then-mayor.

When asked by Spectrum News how it felt to finally be confirmed, Garcetti replied, “It feels great, I can’t wait to serve,” adding that he was “so honored the Vice President did this today.”

Garcetti was in limbo for more than 20 months, waiting for the Senate to confirm him as the next US ambassador to India. The final vote earlier this month was a close one, after Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Maizie Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., voted against Garcetti. Several Republicans, like Maine's Susan Collins, South Carolina's Lindsey Graham and Louisiana's Bill Cassidy, crossed party lines to put the former Los Angeles mayor over the top.

President Joe Biden first nominated Garcetti, a co-chair of his 2020 presidential campaign and later his inaugural committee, to serve in the post in July 2021. Garcetti's candidacy was long in limbo over concerns about his handling of a sexual harassment scandal involving a former aide.

Questions arose during the confirmation process about what Garcetti knew, and when, about sexual harassment allegations against his friend and once-close adviser, Rick Jacobs. A lawsuit alleges that Jacobs frequently harassed one of the then-mayor’s police bodyguards while Garcetti ignored the abuse or laughed it off. Garcetti has repeatedly denied the allegations.

"I never witnessed, nor was it brought to my attention, the behavior that’s been alleged," he said at a Senate hearing in 2021. 'If it had been, I would have immediately taken action to stop that."

After the swearing in, Garcetti told reporters as he left the room that the State Department will decide when he will head to India, but he’s hoping to get there as soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.