NORTH CAROLINA — President Joe Biden plans to visit North Carolina Tuesday as part of a three-week administration-wide "Investing in America" tour.

The White House says Biden will travel to Durham to visit Wolfspeed, a producer of semiconductors and their key components. Wolfspeed recently announced a $5 billion investment to build its North Carolina facility and the creation of 1,800 jobs.

Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, cabinet secretaries and senior White House officials will join the tour. The administration will be traveling to 20 states to highlight the impact Biden's economic agenda, including legislation he signed into law during his first two years in office, is having on communities across the country.

"The tour will reinforce what’s at stake for hardworking families across the country if Republicans in Congress get their way and repeal the Inflation Reduction Act and slash funding for manufacturing, research, and innovation," the administration said. "The tour will also coincide with the two-week April Recess in Congress, and many of the stops on the Investing in America tour will include stops with Members of Congress who were instrumental in getting these bills passed."

The administration says Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will also be visiting fiber optic cable manufacturers in North Carolina that deliver high-speed internet to businesses and families, and EPA Administrator Michael Regan will visit the state to highlight investments delivering clean water to communities dealing with pollution.

Biden is also expected to visit Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The president and other members of the administration plan to extend their Investing in America travel through the weeks of April 3-April 10.