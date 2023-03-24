RALEIGH, N.C. — Scammers are pretending to be the Better Business Bureau, the organization says.

Alyssa Parker of the BBB of Eastern North Carolina says impostors are trying to scam businesses out of tens of thousands of dollars.

The documents include a fake logo and complaint number

The BBB says pay close attention to the email address — if it's coming from a scammer, it could include numbers and letters, and the organization randomly thrown in

Scammers take the BBB name, posing as the organization, and send email notifications to businesses saying they’ve received a BBB complaint.

Documents will appear to have the official logo and a complaint number for the owner to reference.

“Scammers have taken the BBB name and they are trying to pose as our organization, sending emails to businesses saying you’ve received a BBB complaint. ‘Please review and sign the documents,’” Parker said.

The BBB is warning business owners to pay attention to the details, especially the email address. If it’s coming from a scammer, it could include numbers and letters, with the organization thrown in there.

“If it’s coming from email or text message, some things to look out for are typically typos,” Parker said.

She added other impostor scams to be aware of include phone calls.

“They’re asking for personal information and sensitive information, banking information. Even if they say they are from the BBB or reputable organization, you can always hang up and call that organization directly to ensure this is legitimate or not,” Parker said.

For more tips from the BBB on tech support scams, click here.