A confirmed outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been identified at the Reynolds Game Farm in Ithaca where they breed and release pheasants, according to the state DEC.

After receiving positive test results from the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab earlier this week, the farm has been under quarantine and will remain that way for a required 120-day period.

The farm is managed by the DEC, USDA, and New York Agriculture and Markets and is the only pheasant production facility in the state.

So far, 500 birds of the 6,600 in the flock have died. In accordance with protocols for an outbreak of HPAI, the remaining birds will be killed to prevent spread of the disease, the DEC said in a press release.

Currently, the CDC says the recent discoveries of HPAI do pose an immediate risk to humans as cases are rare and symptoms are typically mild.