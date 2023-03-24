COLUMBUS, Ohio — When getting work on your car, more times than not, a man is doing the work.

What You Need To Know

Chris Cozad created an auto repair shop in 1983 called 'Alternative Auto Care'



The shop is designed to provide a safe place women can work in the automotive industry



As a Lesbian, Cozad also advocates for the LGBTQ community

According to the U.S. International Trade Commission, women make up only 24% of the workforce that manufactures cars, but when it comes to those who repair your car, it's only 4%.

But one person changing the narrative is Chris Cozad.

"It got to a point where I thought, 'Heck, I can do this',” said Chris Cozad, owner of Alternative Auto Care.

As a woman, Cozad is never afraid of working with her hands, whether it's fixing up cars or gardening. From a youngster to now, it’s always been a passion of hers.

"I did a lot of woodworking and carpentry stuff when I was young,” said Cozad. “Then, I had an old car when I was in college, and it was always broken. I did it as a hobby for many years. I enjoyed it."

The passion was so strong that she eventually opened her own shop in Columbus called Alternative Auto Care.

"I have four technicians. It's all women,” said Cozad. “I like being all women because it creates an environment of safety and empowerment, and it's a good-paying job. From an empowerment point of view, it is a way for women to have access to women equity without having to take massive amounts of student loan debt."

While advocating for women is a large part of Cozad's focus, it’s not the full story.

Outside of her shop, the rest of her energy is put into the LGBTQ community. As a lesbian herself, Cozad has sat on the board of many LGBTQ organizations and serves as LGBTQ community liaison to Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

"It's who I am,” said Cozad. “I believe that if you're gonna be your full authentic self, you need to be it wherever you are.”

Though she's come a long way in her advocacy for the LGBTQ community and women alike, Cozad says there's more to be done.

"We need conversation,” said Cozad. “We need to talk to each other because it's much harder to hate or discriminate against someone because of their sex or gender identity if you don’t know them."

Back at the shop, Cozad hopes her story, not only changes the narrative, but opens people's minds one way or another.

To continue bringing equity to women and the LGBTQ community, Cozad says it starts with being open to new perspectives and hopes that, in time, that will influence the workplace positively.

She is one of six women being honored in April 2023 as a YWCA Women of Achievement in Columbus.