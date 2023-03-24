ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A pair of Florida state representatives sent a letter on Wednesday to St. Petersburg threatening to oppose state funding for the city if it approves an allocation of $50,000 to the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund.

What You Need To Know Republicans Berny Jacques and Mike Beltran sent the city of St. Petersburg a letter this week threatening the city's state funding



The move comes in opposition to a proposal for the city to allocate $50,000 for the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund





St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch responded by saying inclusive governance requires the free and open discussion of ideas and proposals



The funding proposal for TBAF will come before the city council for a final vote on April 6

The letter was sent by Republicans Berny Jacques, Seminole, and Mike Beltran, Riverview, who argued that it is against state law for a government entity to fund an organization affiliated with an organization that performs abortions.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, council member Richie Floyd requested the Health, Energy and Sustainability committee advance the proposal last month to pay for residents’ out-of-state travel for abortions.

“Not only is the City’s contemplated assistance to the TBAF unlawful, it is a wasteful and frivolous use of tax dollars,” the representatives wrote. “The City obviously has no need for any further funding from Florida taxpayers if the City intends to spend money in violation of state law.”

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch responded to the lawmakers’ letter on Friday.

“Inclusive governance requires the free and open discussion of ideas and proposals in the public square," he wrote. "Deliberation is critical to the legislative process in St. Petersburg, as it should be in all legislative bodies. As a home rule city, we have a process, and we will continue to follow that process of committee and council review, and my administrative decision, on the issue of funding for the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund.”

Council chair Gina Driscoll said she doesn’t know how the city can risk losing state funding over a $50,000 allocation. Council member Floyd did not respond to a request from Spectrum Bay News 9’s for an interview in time for publication.

Florida bans abortions after 15 weeks, with an exception for the life of the woman. The legislature is currently considering a stricter law that would ban abortions after six weeks.

