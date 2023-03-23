TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport said it's broken another record this spring break season. According to the airport, Transportation Security Administration numbers show 90,000 passengers came through on March 19 - the busiest single day ever at TPA.

What You Need To Know Tampa International Airport set a single day passenger record with 90,000 people coming through the airport on March 19



The airport says five of its ten busiest days have been logged this month alone



Passengers and visitors to the airport said they noticed the larger crowds but that hadn't created any travel hassles



The airport said in a statement it's working with partners to keep up with growing crowds

"Wow. I'm not surprised," said Mercedes King, who arrived at TPA from Raleigh on Wednesday.

She said before she and her friend, Malikah Harris, even boarded their flight, they got a heads up Tampa might be busy.

"Southwest, they let us know to prepare for significant travel for spring break," King said. "This is probably the first spring time a lot of families are starting to get out and getting moving or comfortable to get moving to get on flights and stuff."

TPA's spring break season runs from March 7-April 10, and the airport has said it expected record crowds. Aside from Sunday's all-time record, March 11 came in second with 89,000 passengers in one day, and March 18 came in third at 86,000.

"It has been a little bit more busy," said Harris, who's in town to celebrate her 31st birthday. "I wouldn't say too busy. Nobody's been bumping elbows or anything. Everybody's been keeping a distance still. So, it's not too bad."

Joe Martin of Madeira Beach and Toronto was at the airport to pick up family spending part of their spring break in Tampa Bay.

"We really like this airport, and we've not had any inconveniences at all except for a little bit of traffic coming into the airport from the parkway," Martin said.

"Our passenger volume is only projected to grow in the future, so we will continue to work diligently with our airline and business partners to maintain the high level of safety, service and customer satisfaction our travelers expect from Tampa International Airport," Airport Vice President of Operations Adam Bouchard said in a statement.

The previous all-time record was set just last year on March 20 with 86,000 passengers.