PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg city council is set to vote Thursday night on a measure to try to keep up with affordable housing demands.

The city wants to encourage more “middle housing” construction, like duplexes and townhouses.

What You Need To Know The St. Petersburg city council is expected to vote today on whether to rezone properties in some neighborhoods



Vote will decide if zoning changes can be made to allow up to four units on what’s currently a single-family housing lot.



Not all residents are in favor of the proposed changes

Thursday night’s vote will decide if zoning changes can be made to allow up to four units on what’s currently a single-family housing lot.

Council Chair Brandi Gabbard said about 3% of city properties would be impacted.

Those in favor of the new rule say that increasing housing density could bring about more affordable housing options.

“That fits in with neighborhoods that will provide more affordability and smaller units so we can house, you know, young professionals, small families,” said St. Pete resident Madison Rice.

But not everyone is on board with the proposal, as some residents oppose the changes.

Rent control was a bust for the city council last year to tackle the affordable housing crisis and now this wide-scale zoning change is getting a lot of pushback.

The Lake Pasadena estates neighborhood association said the change would add density and traffic to their now quiet neighborhood, destroying its charm.

“I hope to see the council recognize that there is not a single neighborhood association within this city that has endorsed this proposal,” said Neil Allen, the president of the Lake Pasadena Estates Neighborhood Association.

The association and others are asking the city council to back away from plans to implement city-wide zoning changes. It would allow for up to quadplexes in neighborhoods currently only zoned for single-family homes.

Allen said the zoning proposal offers no incentives for affordable housing at all.

And he said the city already has thousands of properties that could be used for multi-family homes without making any zoning changes.

“There are 14,000 parcels within the city of St. Petersburg that are zoned for this density or greater that aren’t being utilized,” he said. “There are 6,000 from 34th Street to 66th Street along the Central Avenue corridor that are zoned 60 units per acre but are not being used to that potential.”

The question is, will that argument be enough to at least stall this zoning change?

City council members are expected to vote on Thursday, but it is unclear how many of them will support the zoning change.