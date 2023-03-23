HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Play it Again Sports has outfitted generations of kids in just about every sport out there. The longtime Henrietta sporting goods resale store is for sale because after 31 years, owner John Eaves is ready to retire.

If you want to play it, chances are Eaves has the gear you need to do so.

John Eaves has owned the Henrietta location for 31 years



Play it Again Sports buys and sells quality used and new sports and fitness gear

“Most people have no idea there are stores that have goalie equipment in stock. We have always done well with the goalies,” said Eaves.

He buys and sells new and used sporting equipment. Customers can trade in gear too or just take the cash. It's a win-win for families with growing kids who plays sports.

“It’s all baseball here and softball; fast pitch girls is growing like crazy. Lacrosse, that’s made such a great recovery from the pandemic,” said Eaves.

After 31 years in the sporting goods resale business—Play it Again Sports in Henrietta is for sale. John Eaves is planning to retire. He’s helped families gear up for all kinds of sports during his career. He buys, sells and trades new and used sports equipment. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/VSclrPlWxX — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 24, 2023

Eaves’ kids are all grown up so he’s planning to retire and travel with his wife.

“It’s just time. The business is stronger than it’s ever been. This business has been on a growth tear for like seven or eight years and it keeps growing. It’s strong and I’m in no hurry, but we’re definitely gonna sell it and move on,” said Eaves.

If you want to buy the business, you’ll get a packed inventory of gear in every sport from hockey to soccer to pickleball and even disc golf. It’s everything you need to compete and most of all have fun.

When I walked in to Play it Again Sports I couldn’t believe all the new and used sports gear for sale. Wow! The store has it all. Disc golf, pickleball, hockey, soccer, lacrosse, snowboards, baseball, softball, golf…you name it and it’s probably there. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/oKYE4RbWan — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 24, 2023

“Here’s a pink men’s G20 Ping driver right. It’s different,” laughed Eaves. “If we don’t have it, you probably don’t need it.”

It’s been a great gig for him and maybe soon, for someone else.

Play it Again Sports is open seven days a week at South Town Plaza in Henrietta. If you’re interested in buying the sports gear resale business, you can reach out to the franchise development office at (800) 592-8049.

John Eaves has loved his 31+ years with the Play it Again Sports franchise, but says it's time to retire. ⚽️ 🏈 ⚾️ ⛳️ For more information on owning Play It Again Sports in Henrietta-contact 800-592-8049 @SPECNews1ROC https://t.co/e0vSSS1b3y pic.twitter.com/1Jh8aHxho8 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 24, 2023

