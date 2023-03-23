BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Downtown Corp. has started the Alamance County city's first restaurant week to help boost local businesses.

What You Need To Know Burlington Restaurant Week is March 20-26



11 restaurants are participating in the event



Restaurant Week is showcasing the city's talented chefs

Stacy Schmidt is the owner of Tanners Wine Bar in downtown Burlington, the general manager of Burlington Beer Works and organizer of the first Restaurant Week.

“We're really excited for people to realize that you don't have to leave Burlington to experience a restaurant week,” Schmidt said. “Restaurant Week is bringing that awareness of the culinary scene that we have here in Burlington.”

Schmidt says the goal is to show community members there are places to be in downtown Burlington.

“It's just showing how much Burlington is growing, how much the restaurant scene here has evolved over the past several years, and that hopefully we're able to recruit some new restaurants to this area,” Schmidt said.

She’s hoping the event will keep people in the area.

“Keep your local dollars here — that's the greater vision of Burlington Restaurant Week. You don't have to travel 20 minutes to Greensboro to have the experience that you can have downtown along Cuffing Mill Road or Church Street,” Schmidt said.

Burlington Restaurant Week is March 20-26. Eleven restaurants are participating, including four in downtown Burlington.