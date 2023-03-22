MILWAUKEE — A new ice cream shop is open in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, but this shop is for dogs only.

Salty Paws offers lactose-free goat’s milk ice cream in nine different flavors for dogs.

Linda Smith wanted a career change after working for the past decade as a software analyst. She got the idea of opening Salty Paws after she took her own dog to a location out of state.

“I have a dog named Coconut. She’s a 2-year-old French bulldog and I love to take her everywhere where I can,” Smith said. “So, when we discovered Salty Paws in Pittsburgh, it looked like a fun interactive place to hang out in. She just had the time of her life.”

“My friends encouraged me, my boyfriend encouraged me, and I was actually looking for something in the dog community,” said Smith.

Pet parent Mike Sorenson was excited when he heard that there was a dog-friendly ice cream shop coming to the Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

“It puts another business in the Third Ward to help the community fill out,” Sorenson said. “It is a great welcoming place to bring your dogs in, your kids. It is a great place.”

Sorenson’s dog Zadie can’t get enough of the ice cream and sweet treats.

“Anything peanut butter, anything bacon she absolutely loves,” Sorenson said.

Salty Paws is located at 121 N Jefferson St. in Milwaukee. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Salty Paws also serves bakery items for dogs, as well as dog toys. For more information, click here.