The New York grand jury that has been hearing evidence about Donald Trump's involvement with hush money payments made to an adult film star will not meet on Wednesday, sources told The Associated Press.

The delay suggests that any indictment of the former president will not come until Thursday at the earliest. Jurors were told to be on standby for Thursday.

What You Need To Know The New York grand jury that has been hearing evidence about Donald Trump's involvement with hush money payments made to an adult film star will not meet on Wednesday as scheduled, sources told the AP





The reason for the delay is unclear, but would push back a vote on whether or not to indict Trump by at least a day; Jurors were told to be on standby for Thursday



The panel is probing payments to silence adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claims she had a sexual encounter with Trump, during his 2016 campaign for president





Trump has vehemently denied that he had a sexual encounter with Daniels and similarly rebuffed any wrongdoing; he blasted the probe as a partisan "witch hunt" to harm his political prospects

The reason for the delay is unclear, but would push back a vote on whether or not to indict Trump by at least a day. According to reports, the grand jury typically meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, but they are not required to meet all three days per week, and interruptions are not out of the ordinary.

The news was first reported by Insider. Spectrum News has reached out to the Manhattan district attorney's office for comment.

The development comes amid mounting signs that the grand jury is nearing the completion of its work. The panel is probing payments to silence adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claims she had a sexual encounter with Trump, during his 2016 campaign for president. The former president has vehemently denied that he had a sexual encounter with Daniels and similarly rebuffed any wrongdoing; he blasted the probe as a partisan "witch hunt" to harm his political prospects.

Prosecutors had recently invited Trump himself to appear before the grand jury, but an attorney for the former president said earlier this month they had "no plans" on participating. The jury on Monday heard from a witness favorable to his case as a way to ensure that the panel would be presented with any information that could conceivably be considered exculpatory.

Trump over the weekend claimed on his Truth Social platform that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, though that did not come to pass.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.