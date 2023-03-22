Maine’s top banking regulator says lawmakers should take a wait-and-see approach before drafting any new potential regulations of the banking industry.

The comments by Maine Bureau of Financial Institutions Superintendent Lloyd P. LaFountain III come after the collapse of two major banks and the bailout of a third elsewhere in the country this month.

LaFountain said investigations into exactly what went wrong at Silicon Valley, Signature and First Republic banks are ongoing, with results expected on May 1.

Until then, he said, “I think we really need to hold off at this point” on any new banking-related state laws until the analysis of those banks is complete.

“Maine’s state-chartered banks and credit unions continue to operate in a safe and sound manner,” LaFountain said in a committee hearing.

LaFountain briefed the Maine Legislature’s Committee on Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Wednesday on events connected with the collapse of two banks.

Silicon Valley Bank of Santa Clara, California, collapsed on March 10, followed by a run on Signature Bank in New York that led to its shutdown on March 12.

In addition, San Francisco-based First Republic Bank required a $30 billion bailout by 11 other major financial institutions nationwide on March 16.

LaFountain noted that, unlike Silicon Valley Bank, Maine’s banks do not cater to specific industries.

“We don’t really have any banks here in Maine that I can truly point to as having the concentration of deposits like Silicon Valley had,” he said, noting that SVB dealt primarily with tech companies.

LaFountain continued: “Here in Maine, they’re well-diversified. There isn’t one bank that you can point to and say, ‘Oh, that’s where you go to deposit your agricultural revenue,’ or ‘This is where you go for your fishing revenue.’ We don’t have that.”

LaFountain said he has participated in many group discussions and phone calls with state and federal banking regulators since March 10. He said he has also spoken with management of the 40 financial institutions his office is responsible for overseeing in Maine.

“All of our financial institutions have been requested to keep the bureau informed of any issues of concern that may arise,” he said.

LaFountain assured lawmakers that “Maine banks and credit unions are safe and sound.” He added that deposits up to $250,000 remain covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

For further protection, LaFountain encouraged Mainers with more than $250,000 to maintain multiple accounts. He also noted that the insurance limits on joint checking accounts were raised to $500,000.