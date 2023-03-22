ORLANDO, Fla. — A newly-created task force will meet for the first time Wednesday morning with the goal of figuring out the best way to use Orange County Tourist Development tax dollars. The group will provide input to county leaders on potential projects, as well as what the future of Orange County tourism will look like.

The new task force meeting is all about setting a strong foundation. Members of the task force will go through training and administrative work Wednesday. But residents will also have a chance to provide public comment, helping decide where the money goes.

The Tourist Development Tax (TDT) is a tax on hotel stays and other short-term rentals in Orange County. Last year, the county set a record raking more than $336 million in TDT dollars. The latest numbers from the county comptroller’s office show more than $29 million collected in January, nearly a 30% increase compared to January of last year.

Members of the task force will talk about how they would like to spend that money. Spectrum News spoke with Mayor Jerry Demings earlier this month about the task force’s mission.

"We want the group to objectively take all that information and make some recommendations to it for the board of county commissioners about the priority, outside of that that we’ve already committed, with any excess and surplus revenue dollars," said Demings.

Some of the tax money is already allocated to the Orange County Convention Center and tourism promotion, like Visit Orlando.

Wednesday's meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Orange County Administration Building. The meeting is the first of five monthly scheduled meetings.