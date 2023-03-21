NATIONWIDE — Perrigo Company plc, which manufactures infant formula, is recalling certain lots of Gerber Good Start SmoothePro powered infant formula due to the potential presence of cronobacter sakazakii, a common bacteria found in the environment, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

They manufactured the recalled products at the company’s Wisconsin facility between Jan. 2 and Jan. 18 this year.

In most people, it causes no symptoms but in some, particularly premature infants, infants under 2 months of age or infants with weakened immune systems fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy, as well as other serious symptoms can occur.

No distributed product has tested positive for the bacteria, no adverse events have been reported and no other products manufactured at this facility are affected.

The product is sold at retailers across the U.S. Consumers who purchased the product after March 5, 2023 should look for the following Lot Codes and “use by” dates, which is found on the bottom of the package.

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 30.6 oz:

301357652Z – USE BY 14JUL2024

301457652Z – USE BY 15JUL2024

301557651Z – USE BY 16JUL2024

Gerber Good® Start® SootheProTM 19.4 oz:

301557652Z – USE BY 16JUL2024I

Anyone who purchased a product with matching codes should discontinue use and dispose of the product.

Refunds are being offered and consumers can contact the Gerber Parent Resource Center at 1-800-777-7690 for more information.